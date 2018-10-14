Islamic Council hosts candidate meet-and-greet in lead up to election day

The Windsor Islamic Council hosted a candidate meet-and-greet Sunday night in the lead up to the municipal election to give members of the public a chance to engage with those running for office.

Dozens of people attended the event at the Rose City Islamic Centre and Windsor Islamic High School where about 50 candidates from Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, and both the Catholic and public school boards were present.

"We wanted to hold an event for the entire community to be able to come out, understanding that we need to get as much engagement as possible," said Remy Boulbol, one of the organizers.

"We need to provide as many opportunities as we can for people to be able to meet with the folks who are asking them to elect them."

Remy Boulbol, one of the organizers, says the event was an opportunity for members of the public to engage with candidates. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Though the event is hosted by the Islamic Council, Boulbol explained that the event is for everyone.

"We wanted to give an opportunity for engagement in the most inclusive way possible."

'We need to participate'

Members of the public who came to the event cited some of the issues that were top of mind for them — like concerns about crime, poverty, pollution, dangerous roads and garbage collection.

Redouane Nazri said he came to ask each candidate why he should vote for them and added that he's happy to see an event like this one hosted by the Islamic Council.

Redouane Nazri says he asked each of the candidates for his area why he should vote for them. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I think it's very important. We are part of the Canadian society, and we need to raise our hand and show we are present," he said.

"We need to participate. It is our duty."

'This is very important'

Assmaa Sadek lives in Ward 10, and said it's important to have an event like this one before the election to give her a chance to speak with all candidates.

"This is very important. I was wondering, when will anybody do this? So it came in time," she said, adding that she's still an undecided voter.

Assmaa Sadek, pictured here with her son Mohamed Abdelhady, says she's still an undecided voter, and is hoping that tonight's event will help with her decision. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Boulbol says that the ultimate goal of the event is to make sure that people get out and vote next week.

"We're excited to have everybody out tonight and to engage in some good discussion and to give people an opportunity to be as educated as possible before the 22nd."