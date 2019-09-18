Irek Kusmierczyk wins Liberal nomination for Windsor-Tecumseh

Hundreds of Windsorites turned out to the Serbian Club to cast a ballot and decide the Liberal candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Between 700 and 800 ballots were cast, with Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmiercyzk securing the riding's Liberal nomination.

Kusmiercyzk beat out Windsor lawyer and political newcomer Linda McCurdy and 2014 Windsor-Tecumseh provincial Liberal candidate Jeewen Gill.

"This was a hard-fought battle and I know the other candidates put their heart and souls into it," he said. "We had an amazing team of volunteers ... we worked extremely hard and there is a groundswell that we're seeing across Windsor-Tecumseh ... and it's coming not just from the Liberal party, but folks that are outside the Liberal party as well."

Kusmiercyzk won't be stepping down from his role as a city councillor, but confirmed he would forfeit his salary for the duration of his campaign.

This isn't the first time Kusmiercyzk has run as the Liberal candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh. He previously ran as a Liberal in the same riding in 2011, placing third against Conservative Denise Ghanam and former NDP MP Joe Comartin who won the seat.

This time Kusmierczyk will face Conservative candidate Leo Demarce, NDP candidate Cheryl Hardcastle, Green party candidate Giovanni Abati and People's Party candidate Dan Burr for Windsor-Tecumseh's Parliamentary seat.

"I think there really is this awakening that we're seeing across the region where folks realize that we really do need a seat at the table — that having a strong voice in Ottawa really does matter in terms of getting investments here and in terms of having a government that stands up for manufacturing jobs, that helps actually make investments to grow jobs in this region," he said. "It really does matter that we need those investments to help us modernize as well our infrastructure, our roads, our sewers."

In terms of his goals if elected, Kusmiercyzk said protecting his riding's manufacturing base and "building a strong middle class" are among his platforms.

Flood mitigation and funding for affordable housing are also part of his platform.

He added that "within the first hour of getting the nomination," representatives from a number of different community groups had already reached out to him to set up meetings.

This was a hard-fought battle ... - Irek Kusmierczyk

"We want to meet as many folks as possible," said Kusmierczyk. "We can't wait to go door-to-door. I cannot wait to be able to talk to folks at the doorstep, listen to their concerns and the issues that are important to them."

Both McCurdy and Gill pledged support for Kusmiercyzk, arguing the need for a Liberal MP to represent Windsor-Tecumseh.

"I think he's got a chance to win the riding and obviously we want somebody who's got a chance to win the riding to win [the nomination],' said McCurdy. "I'm certainly going to be supporting him and helping him out on the campaign trail to see if can we get the vote out for him, because it's very important at this point that we take that."

Gill also expressed confidence in Kusmiercyzk, saying "We need a dedicated team to run the election against the NDP."

"That is what our focus is going to be," he said.