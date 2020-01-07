Skip to Main Content
Iraqi consulate in Detroit open to mourners after U.S. attack that killed Iranian general
The Iraqi consulate in suburban Detroit is inviting people to offer condolences to Iraqi victims of a U.S. bombing that killed an Iranian general and others.

The consulate will hold a 'register of condolences.' (Tom Addison/CBC)

There will be a "register of condolences" available Tuesday and Wednesday in Southfield. The Iraqi consulate made the announcement on Facebook.

The attack last week near the Baghdad airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iraqis are part of a large Arab American population in the Detroit area.

