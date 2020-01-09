Iranian Windsorite asks government to help plane crash victims' families visit Canada

It's been one week since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down, killing all 176 people on board, including five Windsor residents.

As the community continues to grieve, Niloufar Javid, an Iranian-Canadian in Windsor and a friend of crash victims Zahra Naghibi and Mohammad Abaspour Ghadi, is now asking the federal government for help.

She wants victims' families living back home to be granted access to collect the possessions of their fallen loved ones by helping them visit Canada.

"It's very hard for all of us," Javid said. "We lost five people who were very nice, who were very intelligent, who were excellent in teamwork, who were very caring. And it's very painful for us."

Due to rising tensions between Canada and Iran, Javid explained, it's difficult for Iranians to fly to Canada.

"People cannot get [their visas] very easily and very soon," she said. "The process to get [a] visa for Iranian people ... takes usually four to five months."

These five Windsorites were killed during a plane crash in Iran. (Submitted/CBC)

Javid thinks this is too long to wait for grieving families back home who want to retrieve belongings, close bank accounts and get affairs in order — which they can't do overseas.

"We deeply want [to] ask .. the prime minister, the government, [to] help us," she said. "We want to put an end to the pain of [these] families."

CBC News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment.