Iranians in Windsor demonstrate against Iranian government executing protesters

Protesters gathered on Riverside Drive Tuesday to show support for fellow Iranians who were killed after participating in anti-government protests in Iran.

The group gathered with signs by the side of the road outside CBC Windsor trying to raise awareness about the executions.

One of the Windsor protesters, Reza Alirazaee, worse a noose around his head connected to a sign that said STOP in bright red.

"It's supposed to be a symbolic sign representing the executions happening in Iran right now," he said.

Alirazaee moved to Canada from Iran nine years ago, when he was 14, and said he needs to speak for the Iranian people.

"We gathered here to be the voice of all Iranians in Iran who have been protesting for the past almost 90 days now," he said.

Alirazaee said the Windsor protest was sparked after two men in Iran were hanged this week, for participating in the countrywide protests brought on by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police.

A photo of Mahsa Amini at a protest in Prince Edward Island. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The morality police in Iran enforce the country's morality rules, which date back to the end of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They include rules about dressing modestly in public, wearing the hijab, and how men and women interact in public spaces.

The protests, which were initially concentrated in the Kurdish region of Iran where Amini was from, have spread across the country and escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's ruling clerics.

At least 426 people have been killed and more than 17,400 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest. It says at least 55 members of the security forces have been killed.

"They have been executing people for fighting for their basic human rights, fighting for freedom, fighting for the revolution they believe in," Alirazaee said.

Majid Reza Rahnavard, a protester who allegedly stabbed two security force members to death, was publicly hanged on Monday.

Iran is one of the world's top executioners and typically executes prisoners by hanging. It executed the first prisoner detained during demonstrations, Mohsen Shekari, last Thursday.

Windsor's Iranian community gathered outside the CBC Windsor office to bring attention to the Iranian government executing two protesters in the past week, Majid Reza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

'The people are just done with it'

For Iranian Canadians like Alirazaee, the executions still hit close to home even though he is half a world away.

"Every morning that we wake up, as Iranians are living across the globe in Canada or the U.S. or Europe, we always fear that there's someone else on the list of the execution," he said.

Protests in Iran began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the Iranian morality police on Sept. 16. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Alirazaee said he and his fellow Canadian protesters would like see more action from the Canadian government.

"We expect our government officials to take more actions in stopping this terrorist government and stop dealing with them," he said, adding that some Iranians with ties to the current Iranian government are currently allowed into Canada.

"They have been sanctioning a lot of the Iranian government officials, but we need more," he said.

Alirazaee said the protests and the executions are just the "tip of the iceberg." He said his fellow Iranians are tired of corruption, human rights violations and morality police.

"They do not want the Islamic regime, Islamic Republic of Iran. They do not want a regime that kills children, kills woman, rapes and murders," he said.

"The people are just done with it. They are hungry. They're not in a good financial situation right now. The whole country is bleeding," he said.