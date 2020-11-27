Benches and trees placed to honour Windsor Iran crash victims

Five local victims who were killed in Ukrainian Flight PS752 were remembered in a ceremony put on by the university and city.

Along the riverfront two commemorative trees and three benches were installed along with plaques with the names of the student who died.

They were Pedram Jadidi, a PhD student in civil engineering, Samira Bashiri, a biology research assistnace, and her spouse and PhD student in mechanical engineering, Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Zarah Naghibi, a PhD student at the university's Turbulence and Energy Lab, and her spouse Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi.

A photo of Zarah Naghibi, a PhD student at the university's Turbulence and Energy Lab, and her spouse Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi is being held at the ceremony. (Darrin DiCarlo/CBC)

"These installations will serve as a permanent reminder of the lives tragically cut short," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

They were brilliant academics, friends, colleagues and internationally-born citizens who made Windsor their home, he said.

"This memorial installation will serve as a tangible reminder of the lives they lived, their great impact on our community, and the unlimited potential that was lost to the world on that day in January," said Robert Gordon, president of the University of Windsor.

Three benches were installed with the names of the five Iranian plane crash victims that were living and studying in Windsor. (Darrin DiCarlo/CBC)

The deaths of the students have left a deep and everlasting wound in Windsor's Iranian community, said Ali Ghanadian, a representative from the Iranian community.

"All of them came here with the hope of building their future and be part of this beautiful city, therefore we aspire to carry on their goals in their stead," he said. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories."

