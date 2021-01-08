1 year after Iran plane crash, Windsor community still healing and remembering lives lost

Every week since November, Marzieh Abbas Pourghaddi has visited the Iran plane crash memorial site in Windsor to remember her brother and sister-in-law who died.

She brings flowers with her, sits on the bench dedicated to them — Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi and University of Windsor PhD student Zarah Naghibi — and talks to them.

"I miss them. We had lots of fun here together in the same place. And I really [can't] wait to meet them again somewhere," Marzieh said, adding that she appreciates the set up of the memorial, which the city and University of Windsor unveiled in November.

It's been one year since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was mistakenly shot down by the Iranian government, killing all 176 passengers on board, including 138 who had ties with Canada.

Among them was not only Marzieh's loved ones but three others from Windsor, including Pedram Jadidi, a PhD student in civil engineering, Samira Bashiri, a biology research assistant, along with her spouse and mechnical engineering PhD student Hamidreza Setareh Kokab.

For family and friends, the pain of the loss is still fresh and many of the questions raised by the crash remain unanswered.

"I think for everybody that knew people on that plane, it's hard to believe that it's been a year. It seems like it was yesterday, really," said Lisa Porter, a University of Windsor cancer researcher who supervised Bashiri.

She described Bashiri as someone who "impacted all of us tremendously" and just wanted to share "the beauty of Canada and our traditions with her friends back home."

"I know 2020 was a terrible year. Lots going on. But for us, the worst day of 2020 was January 8," Porter said.

She said to her, one of the biggest losses of the tragic event is "how much potential was lost on that plane" and the weight of that is "heartbreaking."

Mehrdad Saif, the dean of the faculty of engineering at UWindsor, shares the same sentiments.

He said he remembers the students from the campus as bright, respectful and successful.

"These students are the cream of the crop in Iran. ... They are typically excellent students and that's how they get admitted to universities in North America," he said.

When recalling the moment he found out about the crash, Saif said it came as a shock to everyone on campus.

"I still remember it was a very sad and unbelievable day in the faculty. We all gathered together, you know, many of the students were in tears and, you know, really dealing with the loss of their friends and some of the family members," he said.

While there were other big world events in 2020, he said, for them, this one will not be forgotten.

"I say these events also help people to stop and think about life and, you know, caring for one another and for their fellow classmates or schoolmates or citizen and I think that's what has happened. I think this event certainly brought members of the university, engineering and science, students together," Saif said.

Most importantly, they want the families to know that they haven't forgotten the students.

"I think that's one of the things I want to sort of say to the Iranian community is that, you know, we're with you and we didn't — we won't forget," Porter adds.

"It's important for us to make sure that the Iranian community, the families, friends and loved ones of everybody that was on that plane crash knew that they were coming to Canada ... for a really good reason... I know that truly every one of them was following their dreams," she said.

Ongoing investigation

The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear and Canada remains skeptical of Iran's investigation.

While Iran said it has set aside $150,000 in compensation for each victim's family, minister of public safety Ralph Goodale says Iran's compensation offer is "at best premature."

Some families have called the offer "hush money."

For Porter, she said people should focus on the human lives lost rather than the politics.

"When that plane crash happened, we didn't even pay attention to what was going on with the politics or whatnot. All I thought about was [Bashiri's] mom, her dad, her brother. You know, I thank God that she was with her husband and they got to spend those last few seconds together. That's what we thought about, right? It humanizes things like this," she said.

"I don't think there ever can be closure for something like this, certainly not for her parents and for her loved ones. There never will be an end... It was a tragedy... The only thing that I can say that can be good, that can come out of this is for us to all realize the importance that these people brought to our country."

University honouring victims with endowment

Saif said the university is currently raising funds and setting up a scholarship, that is to be awarded to students of Iranian descent, in memory of the victims.

He expects it will go on for years to come.

Ali Ghanadian, a local community leader, told CBC News that an event was planned to mark the anniversary, but got cancelled due to the lockdown.

Instead, people are sharing their condolences and warm messages with each other and to the victims' loved ones on social media.