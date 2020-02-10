Skip to Main Content
Iranian community in Windsor holds memorial for plane crash victims
Windsor

Iranian community in Windsor holds memorial for plane crash victims

Dozens of Iranian Windsorites attended a memorial service at Polish Club Windsor on Sunday afternoon, mourning the loss of the five Windsor victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752, which crashed in Iran a month ago.

'We're trying to cope with difficult times'

Tahmina Aziz · CBC News ·
Dozens of Iranian Windsorites attended a memorial service at Polish Club Windsor on Sunday afternoon. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Dozens of Iranian Windsorites attended a memorial service at the Polish Club Windsor on Sunday afternoon, mourning the loss of the five Windsor victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752.

Many wept as they watched old videos and voice recordings of the victims and their families.

The memorial's organizer say the pain is still fresh for the community.

"It's very hard for us to digest this tragedy." said Niloufar Javid, who helped organize the vigil and personally knew four of the five victims.

Niloufar Javid, one of the organizers of the memorial, personally knew four of the five victims. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

She said the memorial "helps us remember our friends and it's a chance for us to see them — to see their pictures, their movies for the last time and hear the messages from their families that they sent to us. It's another chance that we have them among us."

"The Iranian community in Windsor is a very small community," said Ali Ghanadian, another organizer who worked with Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, one of the victims.

"The loss of five friends had a big impact on our community. It brought the community together. We're trying to cope with difficult times," he said, adding that they're in contact with the victims' families back home.

He said the Iranian community in Windsor are working to fundraise money for the victims' families to help them pay for matters including funeral costs and closing bank accounts.

Ali Ghanadian, one of the organizers of the memorial, says the tragedy brought the Iranian community together. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We all have a connection to these five people," Ghanadian said. "We're trying to support each other and hope for the best."

"The Iranian community is strong."

Samira Bashiri, Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Zahra Naghibi, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi & Pedram Jadidi all died in the Iran plane crash one month ago. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Samira Bashiri, Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Zahra Naghibi, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi and Pedram Jadidi were among the victims of the plane crash on Jan. 8.

Of the 176 people killed in the plane crash, 57 were Canadian citizens and 29 were permanent residents.    

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.