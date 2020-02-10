Iranian community in Windsor holds memorial for plane crash victims

Dozens of Iranian Windsorites attended a memorial service at the Polish Club Windsor on Sunday afternoon, mourning the loss of the five Windsor victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752.

Many wept as they watched old videos and voice recordings of the victims and their families.

The memorial's organizer say the pain is still fresh for the community.

"It's very hard for us to digest this tragedy." said Niloufar Javid, who helped organize the vigil and personally knew four of the five victims.

Niloufar Javid, one of the organizers of the memorial, personally knew four of the five victims. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

She said the memorial "helps us remember our friends and it's a chance for us to see them — to see their pictures, their movies for the last time and hear the messages from their families that they sent to us. It's another chance that we have them among us."

"The Iranian community in Windsor is a very small community," said Ali Ghanadian, another organizer who worked with Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, one of the victims.

You can hear people weeping at Polish Club Windsor today. Many wiping away their tears as they watch old footage of the five victims of the Iran plane who lived in Windsor. The crash - that took place one month ago - claimed the lives of 176 people. <a href="https://t.co/WkDKLZHVHx">pic.twitter.com/WkDKLZHVHx</a> —@tahmina_aziz

"The loss of five friends had a big impact on our community. It brought the community together. We're trying to cope with difficult times," he said, adding that they're in contact with the victims' families back home.

He said the Iranian community in Windsor are working to fundraise money for the victims' families to help them pay for matters including funeral costs and closing bank accounts.

Ali Ghanadian, one of the organizers of the memorial, says the tragedy brought the Iranian community together. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We all have a connection to these five people," Ghanadian said. "We're trying to support each other and hope for the best."

"The Iranian community is strong."

Samira Bashiri, Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Zahra Naghibi, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi & Pedram Jadidi all died in the Iran plane crash one month ago. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Samira Bashiri, Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Zahra Naghibi, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi and Pedram Jadidi were among the victims of the plane crash on Jan. 8.

Of the 176 people killed in the plane crash, 57 were Canadian citizens and 29 were permanent residents.