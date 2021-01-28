1 person dead, 4 brought to hospital following crash in Leamington

One person is dead and four others have been sent to hospital following a crash between a vehicle and transport truck Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash took place after 7 p.m. on County Road 18 between Highway 77 and Morse Road in Leamington, police said in a news release. Essex-Windsor EMS and Leamington fire services were also on scene.

Of the victims sent to hospital, police said one has life threatening injuries, another has serious injuries and two others have minor injuries. The transport truck driver was not injured.

The OPP's technical collision investigators are investigating and have closed County Road 18 between County Road 31 and Highway 77.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).