Pink is on everyone's mind. The Barbie movie has been a major box office success. All things Barbie are attracting renewed interest.

Did you know that Windsor, Ont., played a role in one chapter of the iconic doll's history?

The Inuit Legend Barbie doll was designed by Windsor artist Christine Litster (Marcus) in 2005 while she was a fashion student at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Signed versions of this rare doll can now sell for nearly $3,000 online.

Christy Litster's sketches of Inuit Legend Barbie are shown on the back of the doll's packaging. (Christy Litster)

Litster, who now calls Leamington home, spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about her connection to the Barbie fever that has taken over this summer.

Here's part of that conversation.

The fact that there's an Inuit Legend Barbie is really intriguing. So what was your relationship with Barbie when you were growing up?

To be honest with you, I was a tomboy, so I didn't have a whole lot of relationship with Barbie back then.

It wasn't until I went to school for fashion, that I started to get to know anything about Barbie, really.

And then the whole Barbie competition came along.

I did a tour and I got to know a lot about Barbie at that time. But I was your typical tomboy digging in the dirt on my bike.

So take us back on regarding how you got involved with designing a Barbie to begin with.

So I went to Toronto Metropolitan University … for fashion design.

I'm not in fashion anymore — more of a full time artist now, but they had this really awesome opportunity [for] a competition. Mattel Canada partnered with Ryerson and created a what will Barbie wear — a 2005 design competition. So this was actually in 2004 that this happened.

And I saw this opportunity. It was going to be a Canadian exclusive doll. To my knowledge, and I could be wrong here, but to my knowledge, it might still be the only Canadian exclusive doll.

WATCH | Inuk Barbie created by Toronto university student in 2005

Inuk Barbie created by Toronto university student in 2005 Duration 2:29 The fashion doll's latest incarnation is Inuit Legend Barbie, created by Toronto university student Christy Marcus. Aired July 16, 2005 on CBC's Saturday Report.

So that means that it was only sold in Canada, and I think they made 5,000 of them.

And so I entered the competition.

I saw it as an opportunity — since it was going to be Canadian — to learn a little bit more about my heritage.

I didn't know a lot about Inuit culture at the time. My grandmother had passed and I was super close to her and she was so quiet … she never talked about her culture too much.

I saw it as a really cool opportunity to learn more about that. And apparently Mattel and the school both loved it, and so I won the competition.

You are part Inuit. So what was that experience like for you being able to learn about your culture but at the same time being able to reflect about how it's such an iconic toy?

I think back then I didn't really see how big my idea would get.

It's a great school and this one [competition] just struck me as a little different.

In my own design [work], I was always a hyper-feminine designer and ultra glamorous designer. So that was kind of what I aimed to do with my doll.

But from a heritage standpoint, I really felt that I had no idea about that part of myself at all.

And because my grandmother passed away when I was 14 and I was about 22, I think at the time when [I designed Inuit Legend Barbie] … it felt really amazing to get to connect with her that way. I think she had a lot of trauma. She was a residential school survivor.

LISTEN | Christy Litster speaks with Nav Nanwa about what it was like to design Inuit Legend Barbie

Windsor Morning 9:07 Inuit Legend Barbie Christy Litster, a Windsor artist, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about her winning doll design from 2005 "Inuit Legend Barbie", and how the Barbie Movie has sparked renewed interest in it.

Through doing this, I actually was able to connect with my family and then, of course, northern Quebec.

But my Inuit family, they were all sent dolls and they love it. They all have it displayed up in their houses, which is still to this day, which is super cool.

So it kind of gave me a connection to my grandmother that I didn't have growing up because I was never, let's say, mature enough to have those kinds of deep conversations with her at the time.

So that's why it was so special to me to be able to do that back then. And I have it through my life now. So it's kind of been part of my story. The first big project that I ever completed and big success that I had, it kind of set me on my journey of where I decided to go with my life.

You mentioned earlier, but the signed editions of this Barbie doll are going for a pretty penny right now. How does it feel to see your doll? The sign versions online being sold for as much as $3,000?

It's wild. You know, it was funny because when they were sold they weren't inexpensive back then either. They were $75 a doll because they're limited.

But because they were only sold out within a matter of a couple of weeks and people from all over the world were trying to get these dolls because they're only sold in Canada, I kind of knew that they would have a lasting place.

There is one featured at the big Barbie Expo up in Montreal. I think it's closed for some renovations or whatever now, but to have my doll as part of their show is really cool.

And I think now it's probably going to go up a little bit, which is exciting. I mean, I have my dolls on here not going anywhere, but maybe, maybe I will be able to retire them someday. Who knows?

Janice Rudkowski, an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, worked with Mattel Canada as a senior marketing manager. She holds up her own Inuit Legend Barbie. (Zoom/Janice Rudkowski)

Christy, have you seen the new Barbie movie?

I have not seen it.

Do you plan to see it?

I'm stuck in mom life. I have a two-year-old toddler boy, so he's like the centre of my universe right now. That and my art career. So I don't get out … probably haven't been to a movie in years.

So how does it feel for you to see it get so much attention again and the fact that you have your own personal connection to this doll? I'm sure it means a lot.

It's interesting because I've done a bunch of other things since then. And as I said, I kind of left fashion and I went into art predominantly. So I think when people find out about the doll, they're kind of surprised.

I'm really proud of what I did back then, but I can't say that I ever expected another big Barbie surge like this or to be talking about it publicly again.

It's like revisiting my own self almost 20 years later and being able to kind of come full circle to see how I've evolved as an artist.

At the time, I didn't know if this was going to be like my one hit wonder thing that I did with my life. And it's nice to see that progression of my own artistic experience since then.