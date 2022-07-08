Canada-wide internet outage is also affecting Windsor-Essex

The Rogers cellular and internet networks were down in areas across Canada on Friday, causing technical difficulties across the country, including here in Windsor-Essex in southwestern Ontario.

Wireless, cable and internet customers have been affected.

Some CBC News broadcasting has been impacted by the outage as well.

CBC Windsor heard reports of Interac financial services being down across the region, meaning some businesses were not able to accept debit payments.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the outage is impacting travel at the border, with many unable to complete their ArriveCan submission to enter into the country.

"For the duration of the outage, impacted travellers are required to submit their information using the Traveller Contact Information Form, to be completed prior to arrival at the border if unable to submit via ArriveCan," the agency said in a tweet.

Paper copies of proof of vaccination will also be required, said the CBSA. The form can be found online here.

Use landlines, other providers for emergency services

Some may experience issues connecting with 911 services, police in Chatham-Kent warned on Twitter Friday morning.

Anyone seeking emergency services should call from a landline or cell phone from another provider, said the police service.

The communications outage affected Rogers Ontario customers from Windsor to Sault Ste. Marie.

Map of Rogers outage in Southern Ontario. (CBC/Rogers)

Just before 9 a.m. ET, the telecommunications giant confirmed via its Twitter account that something was indeed awry.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," Rogers said in a statement.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up."

Bell confirmed it is having no issues on its network, although it says its customers are having difficulties connecting to anything on a Rogers network.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said on Twitter.

Internet provider TekSavvy, which buys access to Rogers network on the wholesale level and then resells it to customers, tweeted from its online help account that its own services were down and there is "no ETA" about when it might be restored.