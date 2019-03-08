People in Windsor are raising awareness of gender issues on International Women's Day.

Donna Mayne is a local artist who is inspired by pioneering female activists. So inspired, that Mayne ventured to complete a life-sized statue of anti-slavery advocate Mary Ann Shadd.

For Mayne, the completion of the statue so close to IWD is symbolic.

"It's time that women were recognized — and their achievements," she said. "This woman [Mary Ann Shadd], I can't think of a better role model than this fearless incredible woman who was able to archive so much."

A glimpse at the completed statue by Donna Mayne. (Donna Mayne )

Mayne is already known for her work on the mural called Reaching Out.

It was part of the Windsor Mosaic Project and was intended to recognize the Black community's role in Windsor's development.

The mural depicts Mary Ann Shadd, Bishop C.L. Morton, Justin Jackson, Rev. J.T. Wagner, Walter Perry and Alton C. Parker.

A female future

At the University of Windsor, students and staff were discussing female empowerment. There were student-led booths highlighting issues surrounding women in engineering, poverty and Indigenous groups.

Donna Mayne says she came to admire Mary Ann Shadd a few years ago while she painted her on the mural at the corner of Wyandotte and McDougall Streets. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

Shelair Sinjari, a third year engineering student, is the vice president of the Women in Engineering club at the university.

"This day is very important cause as an engineer, we feel like we're a minority with men and all around us," she said.

"But having something like this — just showing us how proud we should be and it feels very important to me."

Shelair Sinjari is the vice president of social media for the Women in Engineering club at University of Windsor. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Asma Ghafoor is a fourth year biology major and the president of the Because I Am A Girl club at the university. She and other club members are hosting an information booth in support of the Because I Am A Girl foundation.

The foundation aims to promote children rights globally with health, education and sanitation.

Ghafoor said IWD highlights not just women's achievements.

"We're also able to identify the struggles women may have in society and acknowledge them so that we can work to make them better."

Mackenzie Jessop, left, and Maya Jessop are part of the Native Student Alliance at the University of Windsor. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Maya Jessop is a part of the Native Student Alliance at the university.

As a young Indigenous woman, Jessop said the day is a greater acknowledgement of what Indigenous women can bring to the table.

"To me, it's a celebration of culture and achievement and also promoting the further involvement of Indigenous women in society."

Around the world

Also on the campus was a documentary festival featuring issues faced by women in India.

Dr. Urvashi Soni-Sinha is a sessional instructor with the University of Windsor. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

The festival was a joint effort by the women's and gender studies program and various departments.

Professor Urvashi Soni-Sinha, who spoke at the event, said at some level, IWD is symbolic.

"It is symbolic of our past struggles as women and it is symbolic of our solidarity because we obviously cannot accomplish in one day everything that we need to do over the years," she said.