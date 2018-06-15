2018 International Plowing Match comes in under budget

A report to Chatham-Kent council calls the 2018 International Plowing Match in Pain Court, Ont. a "resounding success."

The post-event summary is the seventh and final update presented to council Monday night and includes recommendations for future events in Chatham-Kent, as well as recommendations for future IPM planners.

By the numbers

Visitors: 77,808.

Municipal Showcase Tent visitors: 24,740.

$34,750 of sponsorship dollars provided to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

200 employees involved in planning and preparation for the IPM.

The Municipal Showcase Tent was budgeted to cost $200,000 but only came in at $180,000. The tent also leaves a number of items leftover for the municipality to use in the future, including the iron "CK" letters.

According to the report, one tent vendor said "we can say without a doubt we have exceeded our goals and expectations."

Chatham-Kent International Plowing Match aimed to set numerous world records at the event. (Submitted by Simon Crouch)

The budget for the Chatham-Kent Police Service was estimated at $43,927, but the actual number came in at $39,793. Police responded to 28 calls during the five days of the IPM. Ten of those calls were for calls for finding people.

The report recommends a defined procedure be established for lost and found people for future events.

Fire prevention and suppression and medical response came in $7,000 over budget, but that amount was then donated in-kind.

Fire services responded to 10 calls during the five days, as well as multiple assists to EMS for high heat patient triage.

Utilities came in far under budget at just $29,022. More than $53,000 had been budgeted, including money to provide drinking water for the event.

Tourist information collected

Team members of the community attractions department surveyed visitors on tablets.

49 per cent of respondents were from outside Chatham-Kent.

85 per cent of respondents attended only the IPM.

54 per cent of respondents spent more than $100.

20 per cent of respondents required accommodations.

The overall economic impact of the event is estimated to be at least $3 million. According to the report, the Ontario Plowman's Association may produce a higher number with additional data that is available to the organization.