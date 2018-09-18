Ontario politicians to attend International Plowing Match in Chatham-Kent

Ontario's premier Doug Ford and leader of the opposition Andrea Horwath will be taking a break from sparring in the legislature today and face off at the International Plowing Match instead.

The two politicians are headed to Pain Court, Ont. for the rural expo running for the 101st year.

The annual plowing match is considered a major event for Ontario's agricultural community and there is a long-standing tradition of having political leaders take part in a contest to see who can better plow in a straight line.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to 'take care of the crumbling infrastructure' of Toronto city council in a marathon midnight sitting of the legislature that debated a bill halving its size. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Ford and Horwath will compete this afternoon, after Ford's speech.

The match comes at a tense time in the legislature, as Ford and the Progressive Conservative party has been working to pass a bill to cut Toronto's city council nearly in half, in the middle of an election campaign.

Horwath and her party has been highly critical of the bill.

Ford is pushing it forward by invoking a constitutional provision known as the notwithstanding clause, in order to override a court ruling by an Ontario judge, who found his plan violated voter and candidate rights.