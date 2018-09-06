What's new in agriculture? International Plow expo to showcase latest tech

"The advances in technology that we see in our homes — the same technology advances occurred in agriculture," said Jean Marie Laprise, the host farmer of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo.

That technology will be on display during the expo which will take place from Sept. 18-22 in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

"Everything is done on GPS. The tractors drive themselves. If you're a young techie, go learn something about agriculture and you'll have a job for life."

More than 80,000 people are expected at the event, spending their money across southwestern Ontario.

"It means multi-million dollars. I would say five or six million dollars minimum ... It could be upwards of 15 million dollars of economic spin-off coming from here," said event co-chair Darrin Canniff.

Take a look at what's to come at the 101st International Plowing Match and Rural Expo: