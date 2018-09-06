What's new in agriculture? International Plow expo to showcase latest tech
More than 80,000 people are expected at the event
"The advances in technology that we see in our homes — the same technology advances occurred in agriculture," said Jean Marie Laprise, the host farmer of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo.
That technology will be on display during the expo which will take place from Sept. 18-22 in Chatham-Kent, Ont.
"Everything is done on GPS. The tractors drive themselves. If you're a young techie, go learn something about agriculture and you'll have a job for life."
More than 80,000 people are expected at the event, spending their money across southwestern Ontario.
"It means multi-million dollars. I would say five or six million dollars minimum ... It could be upwards of 15 million dollars of economic spin-off coming from here," said event co-chair Darrin Canniff.
Take a look at what's to come at the 101st International Plowing Match and Rural Expo:
There’s going to be 1,000 volunteers here for the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo. <br><br>They’re expecting 80,000+ people to visit over five days. <br><br>And they’re looking to break a few Guinness World Records. <br><br>It all starts Sept 18th. <a href="https://t.co/yHMI10fggW">pic.twitter.com/yHMI10fggW</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
This isn’t Chatham-Kent’s first rodeo (yes, there’s a rodeo). <br><br>The region hosted the <a href="https://twitter.com/IPM2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPM2018</a> 39 years ago. <br><br>Now it’s back in Pain Court. <br><br>And here’s this year’s host family. <a href="https://t.co/K9uPb4cIWX">pic.twitter.com/K9uPb4cIWX</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope addresses the crowd, promoting the region’s farming capabilities. <br><br>A big thing he’s excited about? <br><br>Showing people who visit from the city where their food comes from. <a href="https://t.co/G7PJNMeBak">pic.twitter.com/G7PJNMeBak</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
The co-chairs of the <a href="https://twitter.com/IPM2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPM2018</a> are up now, Darrin Canniff and Leon Leclair. <br><br>Leclair brings up the rural/urban dynamic (Darrin is from the city, he says) and how it’s helped build this event. <br><br>The idea of a rural/urban split?<br><br>“That’s crap,” he says. <a href="https://t.co/wkfVUVuMsi">pic.twitter.com/wkfVUVuMsi</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
They seem to be serious about parking arrangements here at the <a href="https://twitter.com/IPM2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPM2018</a>. <br><br>Don’t worry, <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>, I parked far away from these enforcement officers. <a href="https://t.co/sm1zDJsQnO">pic.twitter.com/sm1zDJsQnO</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
There’s a quilt tent, too. <br><br>You’ll notice blue and green ribbons wrapped around poles and mailboxes all over the Chatham-Kent community - all in celebration of this <a href="https://twitter.com/IPM2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPM2018</a> event. <a href="https://t.co/fr7WsS3gh8">pic.twitter.com/fr7WsS3gh8</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
This <a href="https://twitter.com/IPM2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPM2018</a> is big - like, 700+ acres big. <br><br>Essentially they’re creating a city on a farmer’s field with 100+ tents (think circus tents) that have electricity and water. <br><br>Behind that? Parking for trailer. <br><br>Could be 40,000+ out of towners coming, some will stay there. <a href="https://t.co/GsYYhfDYFO">pic.twitter.com/GsYYhfDYFO</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
With files from Chris Ensing
