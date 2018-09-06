Skip to Main Content
What's new in agriculture? International Plow expo to showcase latest tech

What's new in agriculture? International Plow expo to showcase latest tech

The 2018 International Plowing Match & Rural Expo is expected to draw visitors from all over the world to Pain Court, Ont.

More than 80,000 people are expected at the event

CBC News ·
World's fastest-plowing horses? The International Plowing Match & Rural Expo in Chatham-Kent is set for September. This year, organizers are hoping to set some world records — like making the world's largest smoothie, box of popcorn and skewer of vegetables. (International Plowing Match & Rural Expo Chatham-Kent)

"The advances in technology that we see in our homes — the same technology advances occurred in agriculture," said Jean Marie Laprise, the host farmer of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo.

That technology will be on display during the expo which will take place from Sept. 18-22 in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

"Everything is done on GPS. The tractors drive themselves. If you're a young techie, go learn something about agriculture and you'll have a job for life."

More than 80,000 people are expected at the event, spending their money across southwestern Ontario.

"It means multi-million dollars. I would say five or six million dollars minimum ... It could be upwards of 15 million dollars of economic spin-off coming from here," said event co-chair Darrin Canniff.

Take a look at what's to come at the 101st International Plowing Match and Rural Expo:

With files from Chris Ensing

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us