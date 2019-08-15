Integrity commissioner dismisses Windsorite's complaint against Mayor Dilkens

Windsor's integrity commissioner has dismissed a resident's complaints against Mayor Drew Dilkens pertaining to the mayor's handling of some public discussions about the proposed County Road 42 mega-hospital.

In the first of two separate responses to Windsor resident Dee Sweet's complaints, integrity commissioner Brian Elman said that "there are no grounds or insufficient grounds for an investigation."

Sweet's complaint had to do with Dilkens' decision to defer discussions about business improvement area (BIA) budgets on May 27.

In a second response to a separate complaint that Dilkens violated the Code of Conduct for Members of Council and Local Boards, Elman wrote "I understand how deeply and passionately you feel about this issue, but, in my view, no violation of the Code of Conduct has occurred here."

This complaint had to do with what was perceived by some residents as the mayor's combative approach to BIA support for a local advocacy group against the construction of the mega-hospital on County Road 42, during a May 17 media event.

Sweet said she wasn't surprised with the commissioner's response to her complaints.

"I kind of felt like the integrity commissioner let the mayor off the hook, but there wasn't any surprises," she said.

Dilkens said he was confident that there was no basis for Sweet's complaints.

"I expect that as discussions and progress on the hospital continue that there will be more complaints, like the one filed by Dee Sweet, come forward," said Dilkens, in a statement to CBC News.

"I will continue to be a champion for the delivery of good health care in the region. I was confident that there was no basis for this complaint and clearly, the integrity commissioner agreed."

Sweet said she's going to look at all of her options to determine her next move, but she won't resubmit her complaints.