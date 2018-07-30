Integrity commissioner not taking on complaint about Rino Bortolin's behaviour at Liberal event

The City of Windsor's integrity commissioner has decided to not accept jurisdiction in the complaint Edy Haddad filed against city councillor Rino Bortolin over an alleged altercation at a Liberal Party event in March.

On May 4, Haddad, the executive vice president of the provincial Liberal riding association, filed the complaint claiming to the commissioner that Bortolin had told Haddad to "shut the f--- up" and "go f--- myself" during a federal Liberal party meeting on March 8.

Bortolin has since apologized for losing his temper and swearing at members of his own party, but explained that he did so in defence of being wrongly accused of racism.

CBC News obtained a copy of integrity commissioner Bruce Elman's decision on the matter, where he explained that though he has a great deal of empathy for Haddad's arguments, the matter did not fall within the integrity commissioner's jurisdiction.

​"It is a bit concerning that he does not feel it is within his jurisdiction," Haddad said.

'The issue is done'

"But as I have said in the past, I will accept anything that the integrity commissioner puts forward. And I have also accepted the apology from Mr. Rino Bortolin and would like to move forward in the future in a manner that I think better represents our community and his constituents."

The City of Windsor's integrity commissioner decided to close the complaint file. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Bortolin also accepts the findings.

"I said I would be comfortable accepting whatever findings the integrity commissioner was willing to wield at the time. I think it's time to move on. I think it's a pretty definitive ruling and we should move on."

Hadad said that he would still like to receive an apology in person, but that either way, "I will take his word for it, and we will move on and see his actions in the future."

Bortolin said it was unfortunate that the situation had to reach the Integrity Commissioner, but that he's glad it's been put to bed.

"As a public matter, the issue is done. However Mr. Hadad and myself deal with each other in the future is our business."

The integrity commissioner did suggest in his decision that perhaps the Liberal party should address the issue under its rules of membership.

Hadad explained that complaints to the party must be filed within three days after a general meeting, so at this point, there is nothing further that could be done within the party.