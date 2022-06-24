6 months and counting: As one jail death inquest proceeds, another family waits in pain

It's been nearly seven months since Tamara Lucier died while in custody at Windsor's South West Detention Centre, even though she was waiting for treatment at a psychiatric facility at the time. And her family is still waiting for answers.

"It's ruined my life," said Wilfred Lucier of the death of his daughter. "I don't sleep. I'm gaining weight. And my health is not good either."

Her family was told the 31-year-old died of cardiac arrest on Dec. 28, 2021. Lucier said his daughter was asthmatic.

The wait for details around the circumstances of her death has been excruciating.

"If only I knew why she died, I think I can put it to rest," Lucier said. And there are issues at the jail, he said, that need to be addressed.

A death while in custody automatically triggers an inquest by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, unless the person died of natural causes. Lawyer Craig Allen, who is working with the family, said there's still no word when this inquest will happen.

A representative with the office of the chief coroner tells CBC News that inquests typically take place after all other investigations have been conducted.

'The stress is going to kill me'

Meanwhile, an inquest into another Windsor jail death began earlier this month. That one looks into the circumstances around the death by suicide of Delilah Blair in 2017. It took years for an inquest to happen, and it was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope I don't have to go through five years," Lucier said. "That's going to kill me. The stress is going to kill me."

He said initially, he was following the Blair inquest. But it got to be too much.

Tamara Lucier was never actually convicted of any charges. She was in the middle of plea bargaining when a psychiatric assessment was completed, recommending she be treated at a psychiatric facility for 60 days to improve her condition so she could face charges that ranged from assault to mischief.

However, her lawyer at the time, Paul Esco, and her father said at the time that there were no long-term beds available, so the court decided she would remain in custody in the meantime.

"My whole thing is that I think about every day and every night is why put her in a jail?" Lucier asked.

She should have been cared for in hospital, he said.

'We need answers'

The toll of the loss has been compounded by the toll of wait.

"It's been hard for all of us," said William Joseph Lucier, Tamara's 29-year-old brother.

Kaitlyn Soulliere, Tamara's 18-year-old sister, has been doing everything she can to help care for her father since Tamara's death.

Tamara Frances Lucier died December 28 at the age of 31. (Submitted by Kaitlyn Soulliere)

"I've been staying home from school because I watch my dad sit at a table crying," she said.

"Like, everybody is grieving. I can't even go to school because we have no answers. We need answers. If I could find out what happened to her, then I could maybe get over it. Other than that, I can't."

Wilfred further explained that he hasn't been able to properly put Tamara to rest due to financial struggles. Even cremation was a "long haul" because of a lack of financial means or help. Her ashes remain with her family.

The family has said it is looking into a lawsuit, but their lawyer Craig Allen explained that more information is needed around the circumstances of the death.

"We don't have enough answers at this point in time to determine whether or not to proceed with the suit."

In the meantime, Allen is helping the family as they navigate the system in an effort. He's worked on a number of inquests and understands the stress it causes a family.

'I'm missing somebody'

"I'm hoping that the process to take the family from the dark to the light as to what happened here is not going to be a long one because it's that length of time that really causes additional hardship," Allen said.

Windsor lawyer Craig Allen is working with the family in their efforts to get answers. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The family hopes someone will be held accountable for what happened.

"I don't think [that's] fair to any family that loses their loved one in these kind of settings, that's got to wait months on end to find out what happened," Wilfred Lucier said.

"I cry every day. I talk to her picture. It's hard to even believe she's gone."

"I don't know where the tears comes from in my body. So much comes out. I can't even imagine how much water we have in our body, because I cry a lot. I'm missing somebody."