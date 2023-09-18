Content
Windsor

Inquest called into 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Tecumseh

In a 2020 report, the SIU cleared the officer who shot Derek Teskey of any wrongdoing

CBC News ·
OPP cruisers on scene of a fatal police involved shooting at 605 Estate Park in Tecumseh, Ont. - June 15, 2019.
OPP cruisers on scene of a fatal police-involved shooting in Estate Park in Tecumseh, Ont., June 15, 2019. (Bob Becken/CBC)

An inquest has been called into the fatal police shooting of a man in Tecumseh.     

Derek Teskey, 48, was killed inside a house on Estate Park four years ago.     

Three OPP officers were also injured in the encounter.     

In a 2020 report released by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit, director Joseph Martino said it had determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer who fired a shot during an altercation between Teskey and police committed a criminal offence.

Street view approaching 605 Estate Park in Tecumseh, Ont., the scene of a fatal police involved shooting - June 15, 2019.
Street view approaching the scene of a police-involved shooting in Tecumseh, Ont., June 15, 2019. (Bob Becken/CBC)

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act because police were involved in the death.

A jury will make recommendations to prevent further deaths, based on the circumstances of this case.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available, according to Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General.

