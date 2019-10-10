Inquest jury recommendations include changes to skylights, working at height restrictions

After hearing from family, witnesses and a Ministry of Labour inspector, the five-person inquest jury delivered recommendations following two 2016 construction project deaths in Windsor.

The inquest into the deaths of Brian Iszak and Robert Morneau wrapped up after three days of witness testimony, some of which said the precautions in place weren't enough the days the two men fell to their deaths.

Iszak died July 26, 2016 after falling through a flat roof and landing on the floor below at the Dougall Avenue Goodlife Fitness on July 15.

Morneau died November 2016 after falling through a skylight while working on the roof at Ventra Plastics.

Recommendations from the jury include:

Include a section related specifically to hazards regarding skylights on the work site.

Make sure daily records of site inspections be kept and made available project-to-project.

When openings are exposed, human spotters should be required.

An amendment to the building code requiring permanent equipment for working at heights be available.

Skylights should be designed to be capable of withstanding higher loads, or be equipped with rigging to prevent falling.

Recommendations made by an inquest jury are not binding.