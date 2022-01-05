Tamara Frances Lucier was supposed to be in a psychiatric facility for mental health support — but instead she died as an inmate at Windsor's South West Detention Centre over the Christmas holidays.

Her family and inmate advocates are asking how and why she ended up in jail, never convicted of a crime, with a court psychiatrist deeming she needed treatment for her mental illness before being dealt with by the court and legal system.

Her family is now desperate for answers surrounding her Dec. 28 death.

"I lost my daughter, and here today I still haven't had an answer, not an apology from the South West Detention Centre," said Wilfred Lucier, her father.

"To have no answer of what happened to my little girl, that's heartbreaking. I can't even describe it to you."

Officials with the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirm, without naming Tamara, that a number of investigations are underway in connection to the death of an inmate who died that night.

Tamara Lucier's father says his daughter was in need of mental health support, not jail. (Submitted by Kaitlyn Soulliere)

Lucier remembers his 31-year-old daughter as a good and caring person who also battled a number of illnesses for years including bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.

According to her lawyer Paul Esco, while in the middle of plea bargaining for a number of mostly minor charges against her, a psychiatric evaluation was ordered by the judge.

That assessment by a doctor, dated Dec. 9, determined that Tamara was unfit to stand trial, and it was recommended that she be treated at a psychiatric facility for a period of sixty days to improve her condition so that she could face the charges.

However, according to Esco and Lucier, there were no long-term beds available until January or February, and so the court decided she remain in custody until one became available.

"She wasn't sentenced to be in jail," Esco explained. "She couldn't be released when she was found unfit."

The family was able to get her out on bail for a short period of time with two sureties in December, but Tamara breached the conditions, was re-arrested and had to go back to jail not long before Christmas.

''The system sucks. It's failed.'

The circumstances around her death on Dec. 28 haunt Lucier.

"I went hysterical to hear my daughter was gone when she should have been safe. She should have been safe. It's sad. So what goes on in them jails?" he asked.

Wilfred Lucier and Kaitlyn Soulliere are grieving the loss of Tamara Frances Soulliere, who was an inmate at the South West Detention Centre. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The system sucks. It's failed. It's failed so many people that's got mental health issues. When is the system going to realize that?"

All Lucier knows is that Tamara died of cardiac arrest, according to the doctor who called him the night it happened to inform him of her death.

However, despite calls to the jail for more information, Lucier says he's not being told much else, even though he was Tamara's power of attorney.

Tamara's lawyer Paul Esco also said that the South West Detention Centre is "not divulging any information at this time."

CBC reached out to the centre's superintendent but has not heard back.

A representative with the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed that an inmate housed in the infirmary was found to be in medical distress on Dec. 28, was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased, but did not state that it was Tamara who died. It's the family that has identified her in this case.

Without responding to a list of questions from CBC, a representative stated that, "it is not appropriate for the ministry to comment publicly further on this case as a number of investigations are underway."

Couldn't get her out, no beds

Esco explained that Tamara got caught in the judicial system due to a mounting number of infractions.

Tamara Lucier's lawyer Paul Esco says this was the first time one of his clients had to go into custody while waiting for a bed in a mental health care facility. (CBC)

Charges included assault and assault with a weapon (a door), two mischief charges and at least eight breaches, Esco described.

"She's not a violent person. She was a very tiny person. She wasn't physically dangerous," he said.

Most of the mischief and breach charges related to her visiting a boyfriend while he lived with a parent who forbade Tamara from entering the home. Following each release, Tamara would return to that home, and subsequently face another arrest, Esco explained.

Since the plea bargaining was still underway when the psychiatric assessment was completed, Tamara was never actually officially convicted of anything.

Representatives with the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed that an inmate died on December 28 but would not provide further information. (CBC File Photo)

Esco said this is the first time a client of his has faced a circumstance like this one where they had to remain in custody while waiting for a bed in a mental health facility.

"It's a horrible situation. I haven't been able to sleep myself," he said.

"It's just sad, and I just can't come to grips on ... how she got stuck in the custodial system, but it's just the way everything unfolded."

He explained that a big challenge is that there are systemic issues that work against young people with mental health issues. He explained that they don't fit into traditional sentencing structures.

Systemic issues

For inmate advocate Kelly Potvin, the executive director at Elizabeth Fry Toronto, an organization that provides supports to women in conflict with the law, the circumstances of this case are deeply concerning.

"My first impressions are that her human rights were violated," she said, adding that she's never heard of a case before where someone had to wait in prison until a psychiatric bed became available.

"She needed care. That was obvious, she didn't get care and she died," she said.

"Mental health is a health issue, it's not a criminal issue. And if someone really was not fit to stand trial, they needed health intervention, and not a prison cell or a prison bed."

She added that even if she was in the detention centre's infirmary, as per the statement from the ministry of the solicitor general, she said that's not where you'd want to be if you're having a mental health issue.

"Prison infirmaries are not designed to handle major mental illness at all. They're not designed to handle any sort of major health issue."

Potvin said inmates with mental health illnesses dying while incarcerated happens all too often, citing a number of cases, including Delilah Blair who died by suicide at the South West Detention Centre in 2017.

"I think we're doing people with mental health issues a huge disservice by incarcerating them because we're only going to add to their illness," she said.

She expects there will be a coroner's inquest. A death while in custody automatically triggers an inquest by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, unless the person died of natural causes.

Tamara Frances Lucier died December 28 at the age of 31. (Submitted by Kaitlyn Soulliere)

As Lucier reels from the loss of his daughter, Tamara's 17-year-old sister Kaitlyn Soulliere is also mourning.

"I was really close to her," she said. "She was just fun to hang out with, like, she had so much laughter."

For Lucier, who is battling cancer, losing his oldest of four children is an unfathomable pain.

Tamara turned 31 while in custody, making it the first birthday and first Christmas she marked away from her father.

"It's hard," he said.

The family is also struggling to finance a proper goodbye for Tamara, for which they've set up a crowd funding page.

Lucier wants municipal and upper levels of government to do more to invest in resources to help those like Tamara who are vulnerable in our community.

The family and Esco are now considering a lawsuit against the centre.

"I would not even talk this way if I would have had answers right from the start," Lucier explained.

CBC reached out to the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas, the facility cited in the report as a suggested treatment centre for Lucier, but officials did not respond with details in time of publishing.