Injured pelican rescued from Lake Erie off Pelee Island, ferried to mainland for rehab

Larry Bailey says it feels great to rescue such a "special bird."

The part-time island resident, who works construction, first noticed the injured pelican on Saturday near Fish Point — Pelee Island's southernmost point.

However, Bailey says the bird was still able to swim, not fly, so he left it alone.

Then on Sunday, he says he was alerted it was still in the same area, and now barely able to make its way through the water — entwined in some fishing line.

"It was right on the point there with the other seagulls," said Bailey. "There were other pelicans around but they're really skittish birds so they were further down the point. This one was just kind of on its own, so I put a boat in."

Bailey says the water was rough and they were unsure if they were going to be able to get their boat close enough to rescue the bird. (Kaitlin Braithwaite)

Bailey — with the help of island resident Peter Braithwaite and Sumiko Onishi, a field supervisor at Pelee Island Bird Observatory — battled rough waters but were able to locate the bird.

"We were pretty worried that we weren't going to be able to do it," Bailey said. "The wind changed because it was like it was super rough on the windward side of the point, and then on the leeward side, it was a lot of current coming in you."

Bailey says he immediately snipped the barbs from the fishing line out of the bird's legs and wings, then got it on the boat.

"Seeing them all the time near the island is kind of what you don't really see in Canada too much. It's neat to have that type of bird on the island."

WATCH | Pelicans visit the waters of Amherstburg, Ont.

Pelicans visited the waters in Amherstburg Wednesday Duration 1:16 Locals were surprised by the birds, which they say are rare to come by in the region. The photos were taken by Steve Biro.

Once back on shore, the pelican took a ferry ride to the mainland in southwestern Ontario — and was then transported to Wings Rehabilitation Centre in Amherstburg.

Nancy Phillips, president of Wings, says the bird suffered mainly injuries to the wing, and wouldn't have lasted much longer in the water with the fishing line and hooks in its beak and body.

"He's got puncture wounds everywhere, and had hooks in his beak," said Phillips.

She says it's too early to tell whether or not the bird will survive long-term.

A pelican pulled from Lake Erie, entangled in fishing line, is recovering at Wings Rehabilitation Centre in Amherstburg, Ont. (Wings Rehabilitation Centre)

"Its wing is swollen right now, so we can't tell too much. We'll give it a couple days till the swelling starts to come down, and then we'll see if it's broken or not."

If the bird is able to recover, Phillips plans to release it back where it was found.

"We're going to have to just release it back on the island and hopefully he'll get to where he's going."

Phillips says they had a few younger pelicans dropped off last summer so they were prepared with how to care for the bird, including the "tremendous amount" of fish they consume.

The bird suffered injuries to its beak, wings and legs from fishing line and hooks. (Wings Rehabilitation Centre)

The pelican is currently resting in a cage with a big pail of fish and will be moved elsewhere once it starts to eat consistently.

Bailey says he's happy to know the bird still has a chance to survive thanks to their efforts.

"It is important just for myself just because it was a bird that I always liked. It's just kind of neat to see it super up close and just to help out."