First case of Influenza A confirmed in Windsor-Essex

The first case of Influenza A in Windsor-Essex has been confirmed.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there were 157 lab-confirmed cases last flu season. The first was reported Nov. 6, 2018.

The flu vaccine arrived later than expected this season, releasing in mid-November rather than in mid-October, due to a delay in strain recommendations from the World Health Organization.

WECHU said it's not too late to get the flu shot, which is the best way to protect against the influenza virus. The vaccine is free and available at family doctors and at more than 90 pharmacies in Windsor-Essex.

People at higher risk of serious complications from the flu include:

Young children.

Babies under six months of age.

Adults over age 65.

Pregnant women.

Those living with a chronic health condition.

In the 2017 flu season in Windsor-Essex, there were 304 confirmed cases.