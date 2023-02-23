Inflation has these Windsorites feeling restricted. Here's how they're spending their money

First it was prices at the pump, then it was lettuce and now, it seems like the cost of nearly everything has swelled.

Windsorites told CBC News that amid these so-called inflationary times, their lives are doing quite the opposite —with budgets, shopping sprees, savings accounts and social lives having shrunk.

In Windsor-Essex, as residents are navigating a high cost of living, the region continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates of large Canadian cities — sitting at 6.2 per cent in January.

Over the last year, CBC News has heard about how this has meant more people are in need of help when it comes to affordable housing and relying on food banks.

While inflation has dropped overall to 5.9 per cent in January, according to recent data from Statistics Canada, the cost of certain necessities continues to grow.

Grocery prices are up 11.4 per cent compared to this time last year. The cost of eating out rose at a faster pace as dining in and takeout became more expensive.

Mortgage interest costs continued to rise, hitting 21.2 per cent in January.

To get a better sense of how high costs have changed people's lifestyles, CBC News spoke with three people in different stages of their life across Windsor.

Meet Barb Morris: A senior on a fixed income

Barb Morris misses splurging on new clothes, but inflation has impacted the 67-year-old Windsor resident even more deeply than that.

At one point, Morris said she wasn't able to afford going to the dentist, causing her to lose teeth.

"[Inflation] makes me feel fenced in, because I can't work more hours," said Morris, who lives on a pension.

"[Our income] is fixed, so we have to fit everything we need in life into that monthly allotment."

Morris and her husband receive monthly pension payments that total about $2,800.

Barb Morris is a 67-year-old living in Windsor. She's had her service dog Molly for the last eight years. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

But between spending money on rent, food, medical bills, a service dog and paying off debt, Morris said these days they're living paycheque to paycheque and are hardly saving any of their income. She added that they've started relying on food banks.

"You get paid, you pay your bills, you get your groceries and you wait till next payday. You don't go to the movies, you don't go shopping, you don't buy new shoes, you don't do these things," she said.

On a personal level, Morris said her mental health is taking the biggest hit.

"It's hard not to hurt, it's hard not to be human — not to have a birthday party, not to have an anniversary party, buying gifts for grandkids and things that are having birthdays. That's really a hard thing for me, because I'm a giver and to not be able to do that really hurts," she said.

CBC News met up with Morris at Life After 50, a community centre with programming for seniors.

Morris said she receives funding to attend programming at the centre — a place that she's come to rely on to be social and creative, taking part in crocheting and sewing. She said having the centre has helped boost her mood.

Meet Alicia Bailey: A new homeowner

Alicia Bailey wanted to be a homeowner, but she knew she wouldn't be able to afford Toronto's real estate market, which is where she and her family were renting.

At first, Bailey said they looked for homes in Hamilton, Cambridge and London. But the prices were still far out of the family's budget.

"Our real estate agent mentioned the outskirts, which landed [us in] Windsor," she said, adding that the family officially became Windsor residents in September last year.

Alicia Bailey and her family purchased their home in Windsor in September. (Submitted by Alicia Bailey)

Bailey and her husband both work full-time. She also began a side business, Body Butters by Ali, for some extra income.

In total, Bailey said her average monthly household income is $6,200.

Some of the family's biggest expenses include their mortgage, utilities, groceries and car payments. Bailey said they used most of their savings to buy their home and haven't been able to put that much money aside like they used to.

She said their social life and eating habits have changed the most because of inflation.

"I try to buy things on sale now, before, not to say that I wouldn't buy things on sale, but it wasn't such of a big deal but now ... you have to save where you can, said Bailey, adding she has picked up price matching her groceries.

While they use to eat out two or three times a month, Bailey said it's less frequent now.

She said she's also lost out on date night, as they can't afford to get a babysitter, like they once could, to watch their three-year-old son.

"It bothers you a lot, and I always say if you're not mentally strong, it really affects your mental health, because these are things you used to do to make memories and now you can't do them anymore," she said.

But Bailey emphasized that she's grateful to be able to afford a home during these times and considers herself lucky, despite the lifestyle habits she's had to change.

WATCH: Here's what Bailey spends in a month

Meet Nicole Sussens: A student

Whenever 21-year-old Nicole Sussens thinks about the future, she worries about whether she'll ever be able to own a home or travel.

Many people her age feel a bit "disillusioned," she said.

Nicole Sussens is a 21-year-old University of Windsor student. She says she always worries about the cost of living and is concerned about whether she'll ever be able to own a home. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"You grow up thinking that ... you can grow up, get a house, maybe get married, have your two kids and your cat and it's not looking like a lot of us will be able to realistically afford that," said Sussens, who is a fourth-year forensic science student at the University of Windsor.

"So it's major re-planning on the way of how do I restructure my life, 'cause my plan isn't going to work. How do I get enough money and a good enough job to sustain what I want to do? It's a lot of that, it's a lot of economic anxiety I think."

Sussens is a City of Windsor lifeguard and her annual salary is about $10,000. Most of her income goes toward her education or right into her savings.

She receives money through the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) for her schooling, but is paying that off herself.

She said living at home while she goes to school is a huge help and having her parents provide her with groceries and other necessities means she can save more. Right now, she's working on trying to buy a car.

Financial security is a daily concern for Sussens, who said she wants to be financially independent one day.

"I keep tabs on my accounts definitely. I try to put as much as I can into savings," she said, adding that she budgets for other expenses like eating out, getting her hair cut or eyebrows done.

But she said she's saving less and dipping into that account more often than she'd like.

"I don't have as much just like in my chequing account lying around that I can use if something just happened," she said.

Despite the lack of wiggle room in Sussens' budget for going out, she said she tries to treat herself with something small once a month, like a new candle or a book.

After sharing her budget breakdown with CBC News, Sussens said she's going to work on spending less money buying coffee out — though she can't make any promises.

