Indigenous youth march on Parliament, Windsor rally shows support

More than a dozen people rallied on Windsor's riverfront to show support for Indigenous youth marching on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

The protest was because of delays in delivery of promises by the Canadian government to Indigenous peoples.

The Federal Recognition and Implementation of Indigenous Rights Framework legislation was supposed to be tabled this fall, but a draft has yet to be developed.

Derrick Biso attended the protest and says the proposed framework is trying to circumvent the autonomy of the nations involved.

"It's a reconfiguration of Indigenous peoples within the Canadian legal apparatus," said Biso, who was standing in "solidarity," though not Indigenous themself.

Biso said they have heard the framework described as a "cage."

"It's a backtrack on progress to ensure certainty for investors," said Biso. "A framework that is benefiting the ruling class, the wealthy industrials."

Protest co-organizer Michelle Nahdoo says it's like reconciliation, which she calls a "great idea," but says "the action has to be implemented."

"We recognize that the youth are taking a stand and going to Ottawa to have their voices heard," said Nahdoo. "It was decided amongst community members that we need to take a stand for our youth because our youth are not as visible here in Windsor. So we're here for them."

Rebecca Major, Metis and new to Ontario, said a lot of people are not informed about what's happening.

"It feels like everything is happening above and around us instead of including us," said Major. "This is about the future, [the youth] should be more widely included in the conversation."

The Assembly of First Nations called for a pause this summer and asked for a recalibration of the process to develop the framework.

The framework is not expected to be completed before the next federal election