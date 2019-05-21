Indigenous tree destroyed at Maidstone conservation area

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is encouraging anyone with information to contact police after an important tree was destroyed on the weekend.

An Indigenous Signal tree was damaged at Maidstone Woods Conservation Area.

According to Richard Wyma, ERCA's general manager, they suspect someone set off fireworks in the tree's hollow, destroying the tree from the inside-out.

Indigenous Signal trees were used to point to villages, camps and water sources, or to mark boundaries between communities. They are formed by bending saplings down near the ground and tying them to a rock or another tree. Eventually, the tree continues to grow in that formation.

ERCA said thousands of people have visited the signal tree and taken pictures of it.

Wyma said the trees are now mostly lost to habitat destruction, and the few remaining are "important heritage trees."

"We are truly saddened by its loss," said Wyma.