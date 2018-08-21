Indigenous elders meet in Leamington

Nearly 200 Indigenous elders from across Ontario are meeting in Leamington this week for the 19th annual Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) Elders' Gathering.

The three-day event is being hosted by the Caldwell First Nation. A wide variety of workshops are on offer, covering topics from medicine wheel teachings, cancer care, elder abuse, dementia — even yoga.

The meeting is taking place at the Best Western Plus in Leamington. (Ira Timothy/AIAI)

AIAI Grand Chief Joel Abram gave a political update at the gathering Tuesday. He told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre that many attendees came up to him after to talk about issues and give advice on topics.

"A lot of them have a lot of experience and knowledge," he said, noting issues of water quality and fishing were some of the topics that came up. "It's good to draw from that."

The AIAI Elders' Gathering runs until Thursday.