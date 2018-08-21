Indigenous elders meet in Leamington
Nearly 200 participants coming from seven First Nations across Ontario
Nearly 200 Indigenous elders from across Ontario are meeting in Leamington this week for the 19th annual Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) Elders' Gathering.
The three-day event is being hosted by the Caldwell First Nation. A wide variety of workshops are on offer, covering topics from medicine wheel teachings, cancer care, elder abuse, dementia — even yoga.
AIAI Grand Chief Joel Abram gave a political update at the gathering Tuesday. He told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre that many attendees came up to him after to talk about issues and give advice on topics.
"A lot of them have a lot of experience and knowledge," he said, noting issues of water quality and fishing were some of the topics that came up. "It's good to draw from that."
Tap on the player to hear more from that conversation:
The AIAI Elders' Gathering runs until Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.