Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Video

This elder shares teachings on differences of Indigenous cultures and the mythology of the birch tree

This National Indigenous History Month, a Windsor, Ont., elder is sharing her teachings from the community.

Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder

CBC News ·
Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder. She shares the historical contributions of Windsor, Ont.-based Indigenous communities. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

This National Indigenous History Month, a Windsor, Ont., elder is sharing her teachings from the community. 

Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder. She is also the City of Windsor's first-ever Indigenous storyteller.

Her teachings aim to highlight how historical contributions of Windsor-based Indigenous communities helped save Canada.

Last week, Sims shared two teachings with CBC News — what it means to be 2-spirit, and the story of Chief Tecumseh

WATCH | Learn about what it means to be 2-spirit and who Chief Tecumseh was

This week, Sims is sharing two more teachings. 

The mythology of the birch tree

WATCH | Sims shares tale of Nanaboozhoo and how the birch tree became medicine:

The story of Nanaboozhoo and the birch tree

3 hours ago
Duration 3:41
Indigenous storyteller Theresa Sims shares the tale of Nanaboozhoo and the birch tree and how it became a medicine.

Differences in Indigenous communities 

WATCH | Sims explains how traditions vary among Indigenous communities:

How cultural traditions vary across Indigenous communities

3 hours ago
Duration 2:39
Indigenous elder Theresa Sims explains how traditions vary among Indigenous communities.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now