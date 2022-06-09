This National Indigenous History Month, a Windsor, Ont., elder is sharing her teachings from the community.

Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder. She is also the City of Windsor's first-ever Indigenous storyteller.

Her teachings aim to highlight how historical contributions of Windsor-based Indigenous communities helped save Canada.

Last week, Sims shared two teachings with CBC News — what it means to be 2-spirit, and the story of Chief Tecumseh.

WATCH | Learn about what it means to be 2-spirit and who Chief Tecumseh was

This week, Sims is sharing two more teachings.

The mythology of the birch tree

WATCH | Sims shares tale of Nanaboozhoo and how the birch tree became medicine:

The story of Nanaboozhoo and the birch tree Duration 3:41 Indigenous storyteller Theresa Sims shares the tale of Nanaboozhoo and the birch tree and how it became a medicine.

Differences in Indigenous communities

WATCH | Sims explains how traditions vary among Indigenous communities: