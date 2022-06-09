This elder shares teachings on differences of Indigenous cultures and the mythology of the birch tree
This National Indigenous History Month, a Windsor, Ont., elder is sharing her teachings from the community.
Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder. She is also the City of Windsor's first-ever Indigenous storyteller.
Her teachings aim to highlight how historical contributions of Windsor-based Indigenous communities helped save Canada.
Last week, Sims shared two teachings with CBC News — what it means to be 2-spirit, and the story of Chief Tecumseh.
This week, Sims is sharing two more teachings.
The mythology of the birch tree
Differences in Indigenous communities
