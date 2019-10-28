'Not everyone is the same': Can-Am centre's Indige-Know aims to bridge gaps about Indigenous cultures

A three-day event held by members of the Cam-Am Indian Friendship Centre aims to educate Windsorites in order to fill gaps residents may have about Indigienous cultures.

Tina Jacobs, one of the organizers of the Indige-Know event who works with the friendship centre, said the goal is to shed light on "who we are, what we've been through, where we come from, what we're all about, how we lived, how we came to be here and that we're all different."

"We have many nations and not everyone is the same," Jacobs said. "We have different cultures within our cultures and we're hoping to just introduce ourselves and bring awareness to everyone."

Jacobs explained the booths throughout the friendship centre touch on topics like missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the Indian Act, Indigenous governance, as well as subjects including traditional medicine and powwows.

Other booths also provide lessons on Indigenous nations and First Nations communities throughout the Windsor-Essex region.

Kristy Robinson is a family wellness worker with the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre. She's leading a booth on traditional medicine during the Indige-Know event. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Kristy Robinsion, a family wellness worker at the friendship centre heading a booth on traditional medicine, said she hopes more people are familiar with "our traditions and some of our ceremonies."

"We are the original people from this area, and we just want to share that knowledge, so that everybody else can see how wonderful it is," she said.

Jacobs said she hopes members of the community, including city partners and local organizations, decide to attend.

Among the booths at the Friendship Centre's Indige-Know event are those dedicated to examining the history of Indigenous nations in Windsor-Essex. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We want everyone to know what the friendship centre is all about," she said.

Jacobs said the goal is to hold an Indige-Know event every year, with the possibility of holding the event twice a year focusing on different topics each time.

The friendship centre began the Indige-Know event on Monday, and will continue programming through Tuesday and Wednesday.