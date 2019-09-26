Driver with infant passenger charged with impaired-by-drug driving

One man is facing an impaired driving charge after being stopped by the Amherstburg detachment of the Windsor Police Service.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a complaint of a suspected impaired driver, who had been reported as "aggressive" while making a purchase at a local business.

When police pulled the driver over, there was an infant passenger in the car.

While investigating, police observed signs of physical impairment but ruled out the involvement of alcohol. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle due to drug consumption.

A Drug Recognition Expert who assessed the driver at Windsor police headquarters ruled the driver was impaired due to consumption of drugs including cannabis.

The infant was not injured and the name of the driver is not being released to protect the child's identity.