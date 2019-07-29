Skip to Main Content
Driver arrested, charged after vehicle burst into flames with 6 inside
Windsor·New

A 19-year-old from Windsor has been arrested and charged with suspected impaired driving after a single vehicle crash sent six people to hospital.

Police suspect the driver was impaired

The BMW in a single vehicle collision burst into flames with six people inside. (Windsor Police Services)

Police responded to the collision around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Howard Avenue and McDougall Street. 

Investigation revealed a black BMW was heading south on McDougall when it failed to make a left turn in the road — it then jumped the curb and hit a number of parking barriers before coming to a stop. 

Then, the vehicle burst into flames.

All six occupants were able to escape without life-threatening injuries and emergency personnel extinguished the flames. 

The driver — one of the six occupants — was arrested at the scene.

