Driver arrested, charged after vehicle burst into flames with 6 inside

A 19-year-old from Windsor has been arrested and charged with suspected impaired driving after a single vehicle crash sent six people to hospital.

Police responded to the collision around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Howard Avenue and McDougall Street.

Investigation revealed a black BMW was heading south on McDougall when it failed to make a left turn in the road — it then jumped the curb and hit a number of parking barriers before coming to a stop.

Then, the vehicle burst into flames.

All six occupants were able to escape without life-threatening injuries and emergency personnel extinguished the flames.

The driver — one of the six occupants — was arrested at the scene.