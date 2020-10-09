28-year-old charged with drug impaired driving after crashing van into Point Edward home
A 28-year-old is charged with drug impaired driving after crashing a van into a home near Sarnia, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Lambton OPP responded to the home on Michigan Avenue in Point Edward on Oct. 2 around 4 p.m.
The Point Edward Fire Department and Lambton EMS were also on scene. Fire personnel were able to free the driver from the front seat and noticed signs of impairment.
The driver, a Sarnia resident, was sent to hospital where a drug recognition evaluation was performed.
The suspect will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia on Nov. 9.
