Impaired driver stops, asks for directions in Comber

Don't drink and drive and ask for directions.

A London man has been arrested in Comber after concerned citizens reported him to police.

The 31-year-old, driving a black minivan, stopped at two places in Lakeshore to ask for directions.

In both instances he allegedly seemed intoxicated — and those he asked to help find his way reported him to police.

Police responded and located the driver, charging him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension, driving with an open container of alcohol and driving with more than 80mg of alcohol in his blood.

His license was suspended and his vehicle impounded.