A Leamington man with a G1 license is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle struck two other vehicles and a house in the municipality on Thursday, OPP said.

Police said in a media release that the incidents occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when OPP, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a report of a collision involving a Dodge Charger.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The Charger had struck two vehicles and a house on Marlborough Street East. The driver had fled the scene on foot, according to police, but was located a short while later.

OPP said a 29-year-old Leamington man is facing charges of impaired driving, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. Since the man had a G1 licence, he's also charged with driving with a blood alcohol level above zero, and driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

The accused received a 90-day driver's licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for seven days. He's due to appear in court at a later date, police said.

