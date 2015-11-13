Immunization rates improving in Windsor-Essex

Public Health Ontario released findings showing immunization coverage rates for students in Windsor-Essex are similar to or higher than the rest of Ontario.

The Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) covers:

Measles.

Mumps.

Pertussis.

Polio.

Tetanus.

Diphtheria.

Meningococcal diseases.

Varicella.

Students at age 7 met the national goal of 95 per cent for meningococcal disease and rubella. Students at age 12 did not meet the national goal of 90 per cent for any of the ISPA-included diseases. At age 17, students met the national goal for measles, mumps, rubella and tetanus.

The proportion of students with a non-medical exemption was higher than the rest of Ontario. For 7-year-olds, 3.4 per cent had a non-medical exemption for at least one IPSA-included disease and 2.6 per cent of 17-year-olds.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's medical officer of health said there is still work to be done.

"This annual report serves as a good reminder that although we have seen improvements in our vaccination rates, there is still important work to be done to ensure our community is protected from the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

After the 2015-2016 school year, the health unit increases resources to assess immunization levels and implemented suspensions for incomplete records.