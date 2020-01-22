Agents need to know the 'politics of the world' when planning trips, says travel consultant

A travel agent who's been part of the industry for almost five decades says industry insiders now more than ever need to be aware of the "politics of the world."

Kathleen Warren, senior travel consultant with CWT Vacations in Windsor, said right now the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China is among the "most upsetting" concerns reported by would-be travellers.

"Naturally, it only affects the ones in and out of China, but still, people in the airport, they're going to be travelling around people that might have [it]," said Warren, who has worked in the industry since 1973. "They don't know where they're coming from."

The second-most pressing issue on travellers' minds? Political complications, followed closely by weather events, said Warren.

While global events can pose some difficulty for travel agents, Warren said it's still possible to plan a great vacation.

"If people are hesitant then we try to say, well, certain times of the year are better to travel," she said.

From a traveller perspective, Warren doesn't care much about what's going on around the globe.

"[If] it's going to happen, it's going to happen."