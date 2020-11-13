Long-term care resident and family face concerns as COVID outbreak spikes to 15 cases at Iler Lodge

Windsor-Essex County Health says 15 residents at Iler Lodge Long Term Care Home and Retirement Residence in Essex have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The outbreak at the facility was declared on Oct. 30 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

"We are working very closely with Windsor-Essex County Health officials to maintain pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. Enhanced cleaning is being done at Iler Lodge," reads a new release issued Thursday by Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, which owns the facility.

According to Revera, all residents on the second floor of the long-term care home have been placed in isolation and are to remain in their rooms, but one on one recreation activities are continuing for these residents to "maintain social engagement during this period of isolation."

Visits have also been restricted to essential caregivers and essential visits for palliative residents.

"We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents," reads the release.

In an interview with CBC News, Essex resident Donna Raymond said the Iler Lodge outbreak has been especially "stressful" for her family since her 95-year-old mother, who is currently in isolation at the facility, has tested positive for the virus as a result of the outbreak.

"It hits you like a ton of bricks because, you know, it's like...this is a death sentence. It's like she's got so many things wrong with her," said Raymond about the initial news of the outbreak.

Stella Lapain tested positive for COVID-19 this week and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The 95-year-old is one of 15 to test positive for the virus at Iler Lodge Long Term Care Home and Retirement Residence. (Submitted by Donna Raymond)

Raymond has been regularly checking in with her mother and said she's hearing positive reports from inside the home, adding that most residents are "doing fine."

"They just have this mucusy cough, so no fever, vitals are okay. Everything's fine. So you lighten up a little bit and it gives you that ray of hope," she said.

She said, to date, her mother's experience at Iler Lodge has been "excellent," but adds she feels more can be done when it comes to pandemic staffing protocols.

"I think it's unfair. Like, I'm concerned about the staff. You know, that they could end up with [COVID-19] and then where would they be?" Raymond said.

She said she would also like to see more registered nurses brought into long term care homes to deal with outbreaks like the one at Iler Lodge, adding that she believes personal support workers (PSWs) are not paid enough to "deal with COVID-19."

Outbreaks at long-term care homes challenge the province

Revera has multiple locations in outbreak across Canada, including Kennedy Lodge in Scarborough, Ont. and Main Street Terrace in Toronto. This summer, its Forest Heights operation in Kitchener was taken over by the Ministry of Long-term Care for 90 days due to an "extremely complex" and challenging outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

In October, Ontario's independent commission on long-term care homes released its interim report about what went wrong during the first wave of the pandemic. The commission called for immediate changes to better deal with the second wave of the disease, including increased staffing, improved infection prevention and control measures and stronger relationships between homes and hospitals.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Long-term Care said the recommendations from the Staffing Study and the Commission's Interim have been taken to heart, and have recently announced an increase in the hours of direct care for each long-term care resident to an average of four hours per day in response.

Lisa Gretzky, NDP MPP for Windsor West, said moving forward the government still needs to ensure that there are enough skilled workers in the long-term care field, and that PSWs are getting paid enough for the work they do.

"Prior to COVID, there was a shortage and the workers were leaving the field. Now, during a pandemic it's even more difficult for them," she said in an interview with CBC news.

"We need them to be investing in RNs (registered nurses) and RPNs (registered psychiatric nurses) within these long-term care homes as well to ensure that the residents have that hands-on care."

Revera, parent company to Iler Lodge Long Term Care Home and Retirement Residence, has multiple locations in outbreak across Canada, including Kennedy Lodge in Scarborough and Main Street Terrace in Toronto. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

With the news of the increased cases at Iler Lodge, Gretzky said continued isolation for the residents at the Essex facility is another concern for her.

"My concerns are what I have been seeing consistently throughout the pandemic that have continued to happen, which is that within these congregate care facilities ... that they're being denied access to their caregivers. There have been many, many experts that have come forward and said that there is no reason why these residents should be having be denied access to their caregivers because it can be done safely," said Gretzky.

In September, Gretzky announced a new private member's bill, the More Than A Visitor Act, which would allow for caregivers to retain access to those living inside homes. The bill has been carried through a second reading and has been referred to the Ontario Standing Committee on Social Policy.