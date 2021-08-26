Essex long-term care home employees stage protest over missing wages

Unionized workers at Iler Lodge who say they aren't getting paid for all their hours staged a protest Wednesday to pressure management.

Workers lined the sidewalk near the long-term care facility in Essex for a large portion of the afternoon.

Their union says about a dozen workers have been affected, though many more came out to show support, along with some of the home's residents.

According to CUPE Local 1370, which represents the workers, an issue with one worker's pay stub goes back to mid-June. Others have seen issues with their last three pay periods.

"We just feel that the lack of respect for our staff members that the company has shown, not paying our workers for some of their hours worked is extremely deplorable," said CUPE Local 1370 president Dorothy Metcalfe.

Dorothy Metcalfe, president of CUPE Local 1370, said the employees want to see the affected workers paid in full. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Metcalfe said it isn't just hours worked that are going unpaid but it's also things such as vacation pay and sick leave. Some of the personal support workers haven't been paid their pandemic pay, which dates back 18 months, she said.

The union held a meeting with the home last Friday where management agreed to have the issue rectified by Tuesday and but as of Wednesday, only one worker has had their pay fixed, Metcalfe said.

They are calling on Revera, the company that owns the long-term care home, to resolve the issue.

"Our managers seem confident that they are trying to be there for us, in house here, but ... realistically what everybody wants is we want action, we want our members to be paid in full."

In a statement, Revera said it's working closely with the union to address the payroll issues.

"We resolved several issues last week and there are a couple remaining issues in the process of being addressed," said Revera spokesperson Larry Roberts.