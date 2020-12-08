If lockdown is announced for Windsor-Essex, it should take effect immediately: hospital CEO

If the province announces a lockdown for Windsor-Essex on Friday, the CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says it should take effect immediately — rather than on Monday — to avoid a potential weekend shopping rush.

"We're pleading that if they announce us to go from red to grey, don't create a two-day superspreader shopping event. Make it effective that Friday and then we can move forward." David Musyj told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

Under the current red zone restrictions, restaurants and retail locations are subject to public health measures intended to limit the potential for COVID-19 spread. The wearing of masks is also mandatory inside businesses, with some exceptions.

Musyj acknowledged the impact of losing an extra weekend of business on the economy but said the health care of the community is critical.

Windsor Regional Hospital capacity is at nearly 100 per cent and there are 21 COVID-19-positive patients, including 10 in the ICU, at WRH facilities, Musyj said.

Overall in the region, 37 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to an update from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday.

Risk of lockdown

Windsor-Essex moved to red, the second highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, on Nov. 30, due to a dramatic surge in cases. But the health unit has since warned the region is at risk of entering the grey "lockdown" stage.

Among other restrictions, the grey level means a ban on indoor gatherings and the cancellation of indoor and outdoor dining. Non-essential businesses can be open for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Musyj said he would have liked to see the province announce a lockdown last week.

Changes to an area's standing under the province's COVID-19 restrictions framework are typically announced by the provincial government on Friday to take effect the following Monday.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, chief medical officer of health with the health unit, said he doesn't think it would be possible to implement an immediate lockdown.

The province has its own protocol for how changes in restrictions roll out — and preparedness is a key consideration, he said.

"It not that you can flip a switch and then businesses and everything ... will shut down everything and move onto the next zone or to the next level of restriction," he said at the health unit's daily update.

Windsor-Essex has 491 active cases of COVID-19, 57 of which were announced Tuesday.

Dr. Ahmed said Monday the current case numbers justify a lockdown but officials want to ensure people have an opportunity to follow red-zone restrictions, and for the region to see the effects of those measures.