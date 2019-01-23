Skip to Main Content
Detroit airport reopens after icy conditions closed runways overnight

Detroit airport reopens after icy conditions closed runways overnight

Icy weather conditions prompted officials to shut down Detroit's main airport Tuesday evening.

The airport reopened Wednesday morning

(Associated Press File Photo)

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has reopened after icy weather conditions prompted officials to shut it down Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported Detroit airport was closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

The shutdown stranded travellers, with dozens of flights Tuesday night and Wednesday cancelled or delayed.

Some departures on the airport's online status page were still showing up as 'on time.'

The airport said in a statement that maintenance crews had been treating taxiways and runways at the airport leading up to the shutdown, but "precipitation has diluted the de-icing fluid, causing it to be ineffective."

Only one runway and surrounding taxiways are operating as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The airport said maintenance crews will continue to work on opening more runways.

With files from the Associated Press

