Detroit airport reopens after icy conditions closed runways overnight

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has reopened after icy weather conditions prompted officials to shut it down Tuesday evening.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now open. At this time, one runway, the surrounding taxiways & deice pads are operating. Maintenance crews will continue working hard to reopen the rest of the airfield. Customers are still encouraged to check with their airline for flight status. —@DTWeetin

The Federal Aviation Administration reported Detroit airport was closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The shutdown stranded travellers, with dozens of flights Tuesday night and Wednesday cancelled or delayed.

Some departures on the airport's online status page were still showing up as 'on time.'

The airport said in a statement that maintenance crews had been treating taxiways and runways at the airport leading up to the shutdown, but "precipitation has diluted the de-icing fluid, causing it to be ineffective."

Only one runway and surrounding taxiways are operating as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The airport said maintenance crews will continue to work on opening more runways.