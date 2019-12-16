Cooper's Hawk Vineyard will make icewine with own grapes
'We're just waiting ... it will probably be some time in early January' says vineyard co-owner
For the first time since about 2011, icewine will be made in Windsor-Essex.
Cooper's Hawk Vineyard (CHV) will be using their own grapes to make icewine this year, something they've never done before. It's a cheaper alternative to buying juice from a processor in the Niagara region, and the winery thinks it will result in a better product.
"We did have a cold day about three weeks ago, but the sugar wasn't high enough for us to actually pick," said Tom O'Brien, CHV co-owner.
To make icewine, grapes need to be harvested at –8 C with a minimum sugar content of 31 per cent.
Icewine standards in Ontario and British Columbia are determined by the Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA).
Standards include:
- Alcohol is derived exclusively from the natural sugars of the grape.
- The finish must have a Brix (sugar content) of 35 or higher.
- The harvest must begin after Nov. 15.
- The grapes must be pressed when frozen.
As the grapes dry, the sugar content increases.
"We're just waiting ... it will probably be some time in early January," said O'Brien, adding that the grapes have to be hand-picked, which makes it difficult since people have to be on call for the –8 C moment.
"We need four to six people [to pick]," said O'Brien. Some of their part-time workers are ready to be called in at the last minute.
O'Brien said a 50 kilometre per hour wind would be their worst nightmare right now, as it would blow the grapes off the vines.
As the grapes are brought in from the vineyard, they're immediately put into the press. It then takes about three months to ferment, before the wine can be sold. O'Brien estimates this batch will be available in May or June of 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.