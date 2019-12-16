Cooper's Hawk Vineyard will make icewine with own grapes

For the first time since about 2011, icewine will be made in Windsor-Essex.

Cooper's Hawk Vineyard (CHV) will be using their own grapes to make icewine this year, something they've never done before. It's a cheaper alternative to buying juice from a processor in the Niagara region, and the winery thinks it will result in a better product.

"We did have a cold day about three weeks ago, but the sugar wasn't high enough for us to actually pick," said Tom O'Brien, CHV co-owner.

To make icewine, grapes need to be harvested at –8 C with a minimum sugar content of 31 per cent.

Icewine standards in Ontario and British Columbia are determined by the Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA).

Standards include:

Alcohol is derived exclusively from the natural sugars of the grape.

The finish must have a Brix (sugar content) of 35 or higher.

The harvest must begin after Nov. 15.

The grapes must be pressed when frozen.

As the grapes dry, the sugar content increases.

"We're just waiting ... it will probably be some time in early January," said O'Brien, adding that the grapes have to be hand-picked, which makes it difficult since people have to be on call for the –8 C moment.

Cooper's Hawk Vineyard plans to make icewine this year, something that hasn't been done in the region since 2011. (Tom O'Brien)

"We need four to six people [to pick]," said O'Brien. Some of their part-time workers are ready to be called in at the last minute.

O'Brien said a 50 kilometre per hour wind would be their worst nightmare right now, as it would blow the grapes off the vines.

As the grapes are brought in from the vineyard, they're immediately put into the press. It then takes about three months to ferment, before the wine can be sold. O'Brien estimates this batch will be available in May or June of 2020.