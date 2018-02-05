4 teens escape after falling through ice on LaSalle pond

Police in LaSalle are reminding the public to stay off unsafe ice after four teens fell into a pond on the weekend.

The incident happened on a pond at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex on Sunday, just after 2 p.m.

Police said the teens went out to play hockey, but shortly after getting on the ice, they fell through.

"They were all able to quickly escape the frigid water. However, one had submerged under the water for a moment," police said in a news release on Sunday.

A parent called 911, and paramedics assessed the teens for any injuries or hypothermia. One was sent to hospital for further assessment.

LaSalle police say it hasn't been cold enough — for long enough — for any ice to be safe.

"The ice is still thin, especially over bodies of water with a current," LaSalle police said. "Going out onto unsafe ice not only puts you at risk, but it also puts the lives of any potential rescuers or first responders at risk as well."