Winter knocks out power in Windsor and Chatham areas, more bad weather coming

Strong west to southwest winds are expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday evening, lasting until Wednesday midday.

Environment Canada's special weather statement anticipates wind speeds up to 80 km/hr. There are also flurries expected in the morning, which could result in reduced visibility, according to the weather agency.

Enwin Utilities is reporting an outage in Riverside and one in Pillette, affecting just under 200 customers. Essex Powerlines reported approximately 1,700 customers are affected in Tecumseh, after the ice storm broke a switch.

People in Windsor woke up to icy sidewalks and their cars encased in ice Tuesday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

There are also a number of Hydro One outages across southwestern Ontario, each affecting anywhere from fewer than 20 to about 200.

Hydro One spokesperson Alicia Sayers said if people see downed wires or anything of concern, they should contact 1-800-434-1235.

"We're monitoring the situation and our crews will respond to any outages that occur," said Sayers.

Staff are first sent to assess the situation to determine what type of work may be needed, before crews are dispatched, she said.

According to Sayers, its outage map posted online is updated every 10 minutes and will have the most up-to-date restoration time once the crew has been dispatched.

This two-step process is to save time, she said.

"When our crews arrive on scene, they know what's expected of them."

Snow is in the forecast Wednesday morning. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

EnWin Utilities reminds people that strong winds Tuesday night can result in "fallen tree limbs and power outages."

In Chatham-Kent, garbage and recycling pickup has been suspended due to the ice storm.

"All pick up will be delayed by one day with the final pick up of the week being held on Saturday," said Rick Kucera, manager of waste and recycling services with the municipality in a statement.

The Chatham Leaf and Yard Depot on Creek Road is also closed. The site will reopen Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

Windsor police have not reported any major collisions as a result of the icy conditions. They warn people to drive with extra caution and to adjust their speed to the road conditions.