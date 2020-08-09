Ice sports return to town of Lakeshore next week

Ice sports will return to the town of Lakeshore Monday, after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

"I know residents will be excited to hear this news" Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said in a press release Friday. "Our sports organizations, parents, players and skaters have been waiting patiently to get back on the ice".

The reopening process will begin for ice rentals at the Atlas Tube Centre's Rink C.

According to a press release from the town, in order to restart ice sports, Lakeshore Recreation must implement certain COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures.

The press release said that due to Stage 2 restrictions, ice rentals are limited to organizations that have on-ice and off-ice representatives to assist with access and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Until Windsor-Essex moves into Stage 3, no more than 10 people are allowed on the ice at one time.

Only skaters and instructors will be allowed to access the Atlas Tube Centre and anyone in the centre must wear a mask, the town's press release states.

At this time, Windsor's indoor recreational facilities remain closed until Dec. 31 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

