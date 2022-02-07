Ice floe rescue on Lake Erie could have 'spiraled out of control'

The group involved in the rescue of 18 people stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie this past weekend are describing how they shot into action when the distress call first landed.

Those stranded were set adrift on the U.S. side of the lake near Catawba Island on Sunday afternoon when a chunk of ice broke away from land.

"We got radioed by a rescue helicopter that just happened to be in the area doing a training flight ... and we dispatched a boat from our station in Marble Head, Ohio," said Jeremiah Schiessel, from the United States Coast Guard (USGC).

The rescue helicopter managed to hoist seven people off the ice, taking them to Catawba Island State Park, Schiessel said. An airboat arrived at the scene shortly after and took another four people to the park.

A private citizen who heard the distress call also go involved, and brought another seven people to shore in a boat. Schiessel praised that person, whose name was not provided.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKINGUPDATE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKINGUPDATE</a>: More photos from today's mass rescue near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeErie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeErie</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CatawbaIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CatawbaIsland</a>. Top right is <a href="https://twitter.com/USCG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USCG</a> Air Station Detroit air crew that spotted ice floe & initiated rescue. Lower right shows how small people looked from the air.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoIceIsSafeIce?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoIceIsSafeIce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreatLakesWinterSafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreatLakesWinterSafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/eXDXH8Efid">pic.twitter.com/eXDXH8Efid</a> —@USCGGreatLakes

"This rescue prevented something that could have spiraled out of control into something more serious. We are thrilled that that happened," he said. "It definitely aids in getting these individuals out of this dangerous environment."

Witness sees crack in ice

The first person to spot the stranded people was pilot Dustin Shaffer, who owns and operates Island Air Taxi alongside his wife Chontel Shaffer.

"It was fine in the morning, but the wind was starting to pick up around 11," Chontel Shaffer said. "I believe right around noon, he noticed the crack."

Shortly after, the pilot saw the people on the ice, and that there was no way for them to get back as the floe had separated. That's when he placed the first call to USCG.

Chontel Shaffer said Island Air Taxi flies out of Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, OH, and over that ice every 15 minutes, from dawn to dusk.

About once a year, they spot stranded individuals, and call it in, she said.

In this instance, Chontel said it was "great" that the rescue went smoothly, and nobody was injured.

"We're always happy when there's no incident," she said. "Being pilots for this many years, we just want to make sure no one gets hurt."

Rescue Operation taking place in Catwaba Island. Was told to leave by Catwaba Island Police. <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSCLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSCLE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DerekWittWx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DerekWittWx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DeniseRogalins1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeniseRogalins1</a> <a href="https://t.co/5YIxEJDGxn">pic.twitter.com/5YIxEJDGxn</a> —@JEmersonYoung1

Schiessel said the National Weather Service had issued a warning Sunday to stay away from the lake due to high winds.

"These winds have a tendency to put cracks in the ice, and break off ice floes," he said. "As the U.S. Coast Guard, we also stress the preparation, and being prepared in a cold water emergency."

Schiessel said rescues like this are part of the USCG's job.

"We're definitely ready to respond for any type of situation, even if it includes not heeding warnings," he said. "As frustrating as that may be, it's still our job, and our duty, to help individuals on the water."