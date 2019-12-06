Weekend I-75 closures for Gordie Howe bridge construction

Michigan Interstate 75 will be closed this weekend to demolish three road bridges in Detroit.

The work is part of the Michigan Interchange changes required for the Gordie Howe Bridge. I-75 will be temporarily closed from Springwells Street to Clark Street from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

Traffic heading off the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit, heading for Toledo can take I-6 west to I-275 south to connect back with I-75 south.

Travellers coming toward Detroit from Toledo will be directed to take I-75 north to I-96 east.

West Fisher Service Drives will remain open all weekend.