'I'm going to miss it,' Walkerville row homes to come down after $1.5M fire

The damage at a row of homes in Walkerville after a weekend fire is now pegged at around $1.5 to $1.8 million, according to Windsor fire.

Crews were called to Argyle Road, between Ontario and Ottawa Streets, at about 6 a.m. Saturday because the attic above six townhouse units was ablaze.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee said the 105-year-old units have a common attic. Demolition is also underway, as parts of the structure are unsafe and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office would need to investigate the fire.

"I don't see any way where they can reconstruct it at this point," said Lee.

There were no deaths or injuries as a result of the fire.

Up to 44 firefighters attended to the scene at one point. (@WindsorFire1/Twitter)

Louise Davis and Roger Wurdemann lived in one of the units. They didn't realize how serious the fire was until the water started pouring through the ceiling.

"I just really thought they'd be able to contain it," said Davis.

They were able to grab some of their belongings before they evacuated their home. The couple's unit was also safe enough to enter on Monday for them to get some other their belongings.

"Ours is still standing right now, but they are going to knock down the whole unit," she said.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a Walkerville fire early Saturday morning. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada)

All six units will be demolished. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office will investigate the cause of the fire likely into the day Tuesday.

Investigator Mike Ross said portions of the roof will need to be lifted. So far there's little information he can give because they don't know where exactly the fire started, whether it's a living room or another area of the house.

"Obviously the fire spread in the roof," said Ross. "Until we can get in there and figure out the where, we're kind of just dealing with a whole bunch of unknowns."

I spoke with a woman who lived in one of these homes. Initially, she had only 15 minutes to grab some belongings when the fire broke out. <br><br>Now she says her home, and the five others attached will be demolished. <a href="https://t.co/XLYujy6Fvh">pic.twitter.com/XLYujy6Fvh</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Davis and Wurdemann had only been in this neighbourhood for a year, hoping this would be their retirement home. Last year they sold their home in south Windsor to downsize. Days before that house closed, it got flooded.

Now a year later their house caught fire.

"It's kind of like a deja vu feeling," said Davis.

They're happy that no one was hurt in the fire and said it could have been much worse.

There were no deaths or injuries as a result of the fire. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The couple is staying in a hotel right now but will be with family after a few days. They've already contacted a real estate agent but they're hoping that an agreement can be made to build the town homes back up.

"There's going to be a gaping hole in between these row houses. It feels awful, not just for us, but kind of for this community, because it won't be the same," said Wurdemann.

"On a personal level, i really like this place. It was super cute. I'm going to miss it."