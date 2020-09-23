'I just don't like bullies:' Local black belt offers free self-defence classes to combat youth violence

As a way to help combat what Forest Glade residents describe as increasing youth violence in their parks, a neighbourhood black belt is offering free self-defence classes.

The most recent example of violence in the area is a 13-year-old, and his friend, being allegedly assaulted with pepper spray two weeks ago at the Forest Glade Optimist Park. Police said they're searching for 10-12 suspects, who may have had a gun and a taser during the Sept. 10 incident.

"I just don't like bullies. That's what's happening, people are being bullied, attacked, pushed around," said Albert Mady, who's lived in Forest Glade for nearly 30 years.

Mady is a ninth-degree blackbelt. When he heard of some of this activity over the summer, he decided to do what he could to help — free self-defence classes so people can "stun and run."

"I really tell people if you can just escape and run away from there, get home that's what you could do and should do. But if you're in the middle of it and have to physically protect yourself, I'm going to try and teach you how to do that," said Mady.

"I have the skill and I have the knowledge ... why not pass it on," he said.

Watch Dave Bartsch describe the violence his 13-year-old endured in Forest Glade two weeks ago:

Dad describes vicious assault his 13-year-old son endured at Windsor park 0:57 Dave Bartsch says his son was assaulted by a group of masked teens who had pepper spray and a taser 0:57

He's been teaching different forms of self-defence for 53 years

If someone tried to push you, for example, Mady has multiple ways to respond. He said he teaches ways to block, push away and use your voice to de-escalate the situation. His next free class is coming up on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the field near Eastcourt Drive and Atwater Crescent.

The assault happened near the skate park in Forest Glade around 8:30 p.m. on September 10. (Jason Viau/CBC)

He said people of all ages, and neighbourhoods are welcome to attend.

"The look on peoples' faces once they see there is something they could do about it if they're attacked, if they're bulled," he said. "I'm going to teach them to empower themselves to stop this person from coming at them."

Forest Glade violence on councillor's radar

Ward 7 councillor Jeewen Gill has received calls about the violence in Forest Glade. He says he's planning a virtual meeting with residents, business owners and police to discuss the issue.

"It should be a safer place where they can go and play, and enjoy," said Gill.

Councillor Jeewen Gill said he's planning a Ward 7 meeting next month so residents and businesses have an opportunity to get answers from Windsor police. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Gill said he's been made aware of two incidents of violence in Forest Glade. One in June, and the other in September. He's also been in contact with Windsor police.

"They increased the number of auxiliary officers in the evening during summer months," said Gill. "We can see if there is more visibility ... if they should have more patrol."