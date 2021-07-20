Dozens told to leave Wheatley after another gas leak confirmed
52 people displaced in latest gas leak at same site
Some homes and businesses in Wheatley, Ont., have once again been evacuated due to a hydrogen sulphide gas leak.
The municipality of Chatham-Kent said the source of the gas leak is unknown but was detected after a sulphide detector activated at 15 Erie St. N., where a leak that caused a state of emergency was reported last month.
A provincial hazmat team that came in from Windsor confirmed the presence of the gas.
As a precaution, 23 homes and 13 businesses were evacuated. In total, 52 people were displaced but the municipality is working to assist anyone who needs emergency accommodation.
Erie Street is closed between Elm Street and Talbot Street, and Talbot is closed from Erie Street to Little Street.
Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, as well as EMS and utility companies, are on the scene.
Hydrogen sulphide is a highly toxic, flammable gas. It was first was identified in at 15 Erie St. N., which houses a restaurant, early last month.
A state of emergency was in effect from June 3 to June 26 due to the leak, though crews could not identify the source.
Officials believed, however, that the gas may have come from an abandoned well somewhere.
Prior to Monday, gas hadn't been detected at the site since June 4. The site was cleared for most to return on about two weeks later, following consultation with the provincial government.
