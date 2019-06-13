New transmission line through Leamington, Chatham to support greenhouse industry

Hydro One announced Thursday the development and construction of a new transmission line from Chatham, Ont. to Leamington, Ont.

The line will operate at 230 kilovolts, a move Hydro One said will support the expansion of the greenhouse industry in southwestern Ontario. The line is expected to bring an additional 400 megawatts of power to the region.

On average, one megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

"We have been listening to our customers," said Mark Poweska, president and CEO of Hydro One. "This substantial investment will allow for more than 40 medium-sized greenhouses to start and grow."

Hydro One had already approved a $193-million investment to add 600 megawatts to the Leamington area, to build three new transmission stations. These projects, combined with the new line to Chatham, will increase power available to 1,000 megawatts.

Before work can begin, a preliminary engineering design, estimated cost, public and Indigenous consultation and environmental assessment must be completed.

The line is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.